West Bengal Govt Permits Only Online Admission in College to Avoid Political Intervention

: West Bengal government has directed all colleges in the state that the admission process this year has to be completely online and students cannot be asked to come to campus before classes start, an official said Monday.The move is aimed to avoid political intervention in the admission process.Education minister Partha Chatterjee has informed all colleges that no student can be called to the campus during the admission process, Higher education secretary R S Shukla told reporters.Even the payment of fees will have to be made online, he added."A clear policy has been adopted. The process will be online. It will transperent and merit based. A student can be called only to attend his or her classes," Shukla said.He said the final physical verification of documents can be undertaken by the colleges when a student comes to attend classes and any deviation from documents submitted online can lead to cancellation of the admission.There have been allegations of corruption in college admission process last year with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepping in to resolve the issue.Meanwhile, education department officials said Madhyamik or the Class 10 results of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will be declared at 10 am on Tuesday.