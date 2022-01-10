West Bengal Govt Starts Food Delivery Service For COVID-19 Patients

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has started home delivery of food for patients suffering from COVID-19. The facility started on Monday after a huge surge in coronavirus infections in the state. The Bengal government has entrusted women from self-help groups with preparing home-cooked food as per the doctors’ advice.

The state government’s initiative of food delivery services has been taken given the poor families, who have lost their employment due to the pandemic. As per this new scheme, the home-cooked food will be delivered at the doorsteps of the COVID-19-infected patients.

The West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Department, in collaboration with the Comprehensive Area Development Corporation, will ensure free home delivery to patients in the state.

Soumyajit Das, Special Secretary, Panchayats & Rural Development, Government of West Bengal, said, “Booking for home food delivery can be done on WhatsApp, Facebook or on the government website. We will start accepting orders at 9 am with the addresses and phone numbers. The government has activated new telephone numbers for orders. Orders can be placed at 7001376076, 6290225859, and 9163123556."

“The food packet will be completely sanitised and no delivery fees will be charged for the services. At present, the government will be starting this service in the capital Kolkata and its surrounding areas," Officer Das elaborated.

West Bengal Minister for Department Panchayats & Rural Development, Shri Pulak Roy, said, “Our department has decided to provide free food to the coronavirus infected patients in Kolkata. This initiative of the state government will benefit the families being isolated due to COVID-19 infection."

A menu as per the corona patient’s diet has also been fixed, which includes brown rice, chicken, vegetables, and fruits. The price of a continental plate has been fixed at Rs 150, whereas Rs 200 for a Bengali food plate.

The state government’s decision has been made to ensure that not even a single patient in the state has slept hungry.

Food preparation camp in charge Shritama Roy said, “All the essential food items have been kept in the food delivery packets, which will help the coronavirus-infected patients recover soon."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.