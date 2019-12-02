West Bengal Govt to Organise ‘Business Conclave’ in Digha in Bid to Boost Foreign Investment

Kolkata: In a bid to boost investment and attract foreign investors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to organize the ‘Bengal Business Conclave’ in East Midanpore district’s Digha on December 11-12.

As part of the preparations for the upcoming event, a meeting was recently held between FICCI and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

The foreign representatives have informed the state government that their countries wish to set up business councils in Bengal. While representatives from countries like Poland and Czech Republic have shown interest in coal blocks of Deocha Pachami in Birbhum, France has shown interest in sales and marketing of handicrafts of Bengla.

Representatives of as many as 35 foreign countries are likely to attend the event that will be organized along the idyllic beaches of Digha.

“We told the probable investors that the state government will provide all necessary assistance to ensure ease of doing business highlight how the 12.58% growth in infrastructural economy in the state is an added advantage for them,” a senior TMC leader said.

After assuming charge as the chief minister in 2011, Banerjee has been actively involved in working to make Bengal an ideal investment destination. West Bengal has already met 336 out of the 372 parameters of ‘ease of doing businesses’ in the state.

While addressing a gathering at the Horasis Asia Meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee in a renewed push, hailed Bengal as the gateway to South-east Asia. “From Bengal you can expand to the eight north-eastern states, you can reach Bhutan and Nepal. There is also easy access to Thailand, Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur,” she had said, highlighting how this makes the state an emerging industrial destination.

“We have taken lot of initiatives in creating a perfect atmosphere of doing business in Bengal and the state is progressing like never before. It is emerging as the industrial destination. Please come and invest and I promise that my government will provide all kind of assistance to you,” she had added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.