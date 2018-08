West Bengal Group D Recruitment 2017 Results Out at wbgdrb.in, Check Now!

West Bengal Group D Recruitment 2017 results have been released by the West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board, Government of West Bengal, on its official website - wbgdrb.in.The examination for the recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel for various offices in the offices of the State Government was conducted in the month of May 2017. Around 24.68 lakh candidates had applied for the same. Candidates who had appeared for the Group D Recruitment exam can now check and download their result by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbgdrb.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result of W.B. Gr D recruitment examination 2017’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Enter details like 9-digit application number and date of birthStep 4 – Click on SubmitStep 5 – Result will display on the screenStep 6 – Download the result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://wbgdrb.applythrunet.co.in/GDFinalIntvResult.aspx The link for provisional category-wise cut off marks is also available on the official website and can be checked at the below mentioned url: