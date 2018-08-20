GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

West Bengal Group D Recruitment 2017 Results Out at wbgdrb.in, Check Now!

The examination for the recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel for various offices in the offices of the State Government was conducted in the month of May 2017

Contributor Content

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
West Bengal Group D Recruitment 2017 Results Out at wbgdrb.in, Check Now!
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
West Bengal Group D Recruitment 2017 results have been released by the West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board, Government of West Bengal, on its official website - wbgdrb.in.

The examination for the recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel for various offices in the offices of the State Government was conducted in the month of May 2017. Around 24.68 lakh candidates had applied for the same. Candidates who had appeared for the Group D Recruitment exam can now check and download their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check West Bengal Group D Recruitment 2017 results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbgdrb.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result of W.B. Gr D recruitment examination 2017’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Enter details like 9-digit application number and date of birth
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://wbgdrb.applythrunet.co.in/GDFinalIntvResult.aspx

The link for provisional category-wise cut off marks is also available on the official website and can be checked at the below mentioned url:
http://wbgdrb.in/upload_doc/Category-wise%20cut%20off%20marks_Provisional_Revised_Website.pdf



Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...