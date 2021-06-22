West Bengal: Habra Municipal Corporation Faces Twin Menace Of Dengue And Covid-19

The newly-constructed municipality body of Habra in Barasat town of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal held a meeting on Monday to discuss the twin threats of Covid-19 and dengue that the civic body is grappling with.

Dengue has been the bane of Habra for the longest time, especially in monsoon when holes on roads and by-lanes fill up with water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Now, paired with Covid-19, the threat to human life has doubled. In such circumstances, it was decided in the meeting that all the main drainage pipes in the city will be cleaned first. Municipality administrator Nilimesh Das has emphasized preventing rainwater from gathering in any ward to avoid a situation like last year.

Side by side, steps are being taken to cover all the high-risk groups of citizens under the vaccination scheme. Das said that the group identified as ‘super spreaders’ will continue to be vaccinated by health workers from the Swasthadeep and Kolotaan Bhavan.

A the meeting Das announced that the elderly people above the age of 80 and those who are differently-abled, will be vaccinated in their homes by a joint team of health workers of both from the state and municipality administrations.

Vaccination drives in the four main centers of the Municipality will start in a few days, said Das in the meeting. According to the plan, people from one ward will be vaccinated every day. And then it will gradually move towards the younger age groups. Notably, vaccination for people above the age of 18 has not started yet owing to the lack of sufficient doses of vaccines. However, Manoj Roy, one of the newer members of the Municipal governing body, said that he had received assurance from the health department that around two thousand people would be vaccinated in a single day in Habra.

On the other hand, local BJP leader Biplab Das accused the Municipality Board of being filled up by ‘unelected people’ and said that the TMC should not mess around with peoples’ lives at the time of a pandemic.

Eight out of the thirteen members of the present Municipal Corporation were former TMC leaders who were removed before the assembly elections and subsequently brought back once the elections were over.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here