West Bengal: High-level Meeting Held to Discuss Covid-19 Norms for Gangasagar Mela

In 2020, the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal was held in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol. The district administration wants to replicate the norms, as per strict health guidelines, this year as well. A high-level meeting was held at the Kakdwip subdivision office on Friday to decide the guidelines for the annual Gangagsagar dip wherein thousands of devotees take part.

District Magistrate P Ulganathan, Sundarbans Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Mukherjee, Sundarbans Development Minister Bankimchandra Hazra, and Diamond Harbor Chief Health Officer Debashis Roy and officials from the Public Works, Irrigation, Fire and the Public Health Technical Department Department attended the all-important meeting.

According to reports, special emphasis is being placed on dredging the Muriganga river. The district magistrate has directed them to complete the dredging by December. Dredging work on the Muriganga river will start this week. A three-day mega vaccination drive has also been planned for those planning to attend the fair.

District Magistrate P Ulganathan said, “The Sagar Mela will be held in strict compliance with health directives. Various emergency departments, including public health, irrigation, and technology, will work together to ensure that the virus is not spread from the gathering. The problem with coastal erosion was discussed in detail in todays’ meeting. Especially after Cyclone Yaas, the district governor discussed the issue of erosion with the Irrigation Department.

The coordination of all the departments associated with the Gangasagar Mela has been emphasized in the meeting. Bankimchandra Hazra, Sundarbans Development Minister said, “This meeting was held to discuss what to be allowed and disallowed in the fair. Special emphasis was placed on vaccines, dredging and fractures. It is becoming a big challenge for the district administration to handle large gatherings in the time of Covid-19.