West Bengal HS Result 2019: WBCHSE to Release Class 12 Results Shortly at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in
The WB 12th result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released shortly by the West Bengal board for Uccha Madhyamik exam on its official website wbchse.nic.in.
WB HS Result 2019 Shortly | The West Bengal Board class 12 result 2019 or the West Bengal Board HS Result will be announced shortly by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The WB class 12 result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The result for Uccha Madhyamik exam 2019 or the Higher Secondary examination can be downloaded online by visiting the official website or the Class 12 students can also opt for checking their result via SMS. Besides, West Bengal Board students are advised to be ready with their WBCHSE admit cards in order to quickly check their WB HS result or WB 12th result 2019.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or the WBCHSE had conducted the Class 12th (HS) examination for the academic year 2018-19 from February 26, 2019 – March 13, 2019. Thus, the WB Uccha Madhyamik results or the WB 12th result 2019 are being declared in a little over two months from the date of the HS exam in West Bengal.
Students can also check their WBCHSE 12th result 2019 on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, 8,16,243 candidates had appeared for the West Bengal HS Board Examination. Last year, the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result was out on June 8 and registered 83.57 % of passing percentage.
TAKE AWAY YOUR WBCHSE CLASS-12 RESULT ON SMS
SMS - WB12
ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263
WB HS Result 2019: Method to Check
Step 1: Visit the WBCHSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, you will get West Bengal class 12 result download link
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details and press submit button
Step 4: The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the West Bengal HS exam 2018 was 82.43 %. As many as 8 lakh students sat for the WBCHSE HS exams last year. This year, too, the number is expected to be around the same.
Last year’s WB 12th Exam Statistics:
Toppers:
1. Granthan Sengupta- Arts Stream- 99.2%
2. Ritvik Kumar Sahu- Science Stream- 98.6%
3. Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy- 98.0%
Girl Toppers: Arkadipta Ghosh and Anima Garai 97.2%
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
