1-min read

West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018: 239 Postman/ Mail Guard Posts, Apply Before 17th July 2018

West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 239 vacancies for the post Postman/ Mail Guard in different departments has begun.

Updated:June 19, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018: 239 Postman/ Mail Guard Posts, Apply Before 17th July 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 239 vacancies for the post Postman/ Mail Guard in different departments has begun on the official website of India Post, WB Postal Circle - westbengalpost.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 for Postman/Mail Guard Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Login with required credentials and submit the form
Step 4 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Login - http://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/
India Post Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 239
Postman - 224
Mail guard - 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Postman - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Mail guard - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.westbengalpost.gov.in/docs/upload/b03d9d40b1fb78805d1552b3d29c9ef3.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years. Age relaxation norms are applicable as given in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.21,700 - Rs.36,100 per month with other admissible allowances.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Examination and an Interview.

