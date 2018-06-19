English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018: 239 Postman/ Mail Guard Posts, Apply Before 17th July 2018
West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 239 vacancies for the post Postman/ Mail Guard in different departments has begun.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 239 vacancies for the post Postman/ Mail Guard in different departments has begun on the official website of India Post, WB Postal Circle - westbengalpost.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 for Postman/Mail Guard Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Login with required credentials and submit the form
Step 4 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Login - http://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/
India Post Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 239
Postman - 224
Mail guard - 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Postman - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Mail guard - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.westbengalpost.gov.in/docs/upload/b03d9d40b1fb78805d1552b3d29c9ef3.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years. Age relaxation norms are applicable as given in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.21,700 - Rs.36,100 per month with other admissible allowances.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Examination and an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 for Postman/Mail Guard Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Login with required credentials and submit the form
Step 4 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Login - http://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/
India Post Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 239
Postman - 224
Mail guard - 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Postman - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Mail guard - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.westbengalpost.gov.in/docs/upload/b03d9d40b1fb78805d1552b3d29c9ef3.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years. Age relaxation norms are applicable as given in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.21,700 - Rs.36,100 per month with other admissible allowances.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Examination and an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'