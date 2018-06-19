West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018: 239 Postman/ Mail Guard Posts, Apply Before 17th July 2018

West Bengal India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 239 vacancies for the post Postman/ Mail Guard in different departments has begun on the official website of India Post, WB Postal Circle - westbengalpost.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/Step 2 – Register yourself firstStep 3 – Login with required credentials and submit the formStep 4 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referencehttp://pmgwbrecruit.in/wbpmgjune18/India Post Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 239Postman - 224Mail guard - 15Eligibility Criteria:Postman - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.Mail guard - The applicants must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://www.westbengalpost.gov.in/docs/upload/b03d9d40b1fb78805d1552b3d29c9ef3.pdfThe applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years. Age relaxation norms are applicable as given in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.21,700 - Rs.36,100 per month with other admissible allowances.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Examination and an Interview.