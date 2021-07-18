CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» West Bengal: Inter-faith Couple Forced to Leave Village, Probe on
1-MIN READ

West Bengal: Inter-faith Couple Forced to Leave Village, Probe on

The woman's father filed a complaint of kidnapping against his son-in-law.

The woman's father filed a complaint of kidnapping against his son-in-law.

The husband claimed that the woman's family refused to accept the marriage and has been threatening them ever since.

A newly-married inter- faith couple had to leave their village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and take shelter elsewhere after being allegedly threatened by the family of the woman. Police on Sunday said they are investigating the matter.

The couple, both residents of a village in the Nalhati police station area, got married on June 25 after a love affair that went on for years. The husband claimed that the woman’s family refused to accept the marriage and has been threatening them ever since.

“They are not allowing us to enter the village. I wrote a letter to the Nalhati police station on July 13 but there was no help," he alleged. The couple left their home and took shelter at a relative’s house in another village.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father filed a complaint of kidnapping against his son-in-law. Birbhum’s Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi said, “We are investigating the matter."

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 18, 2021, 13:15 IST