West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018 Registration begins at 11am today at pscwbapplication.in; Apply before 7th May 2018

West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018 Registration will begin today at 11am on the official website of Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in. The West Bengal Public Service Commission aims to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge. Interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online on or before 7th May 2018, Midnight.Application Process Begins – 17th April 2018, 11AMApplication Process Ends – 7th May 2018, 12 MidnightLast Date to pay Application Fee Online – 7th May 2018, 12 MidnightLast Date to pay Application Fee Offline – 8th May 2018 (provided challan is generated on 7th May 2018)Candidates will be selected in three successive stages viz Preliminary examination, Final examination and Personality Test. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be organized in June 2018 and Final exam is scheduled for July 2018, followed by Personality Test thereafter.Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.210 + Service Charge 1% of Examination Fee subject to a minimum of Rs.5/- only for online payment through debit/credit card plus service charge /GST as applicable as Govt Duty or Service Charge of Rs.5/- only for Net Banking or Service Charge of Rs.20/- only for payment through Bank Counter (off-line payment).SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.The selected candidates will fall in the pay scale of Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- per month plus allowances as currently in force by the Government of West Bengal.The applicant must be a citizen of India or such a person of other nationality as declared eligible by Government of India.The applicant must possess a degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State Government or the Central GovernmentThe applicant must be enrolled as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India as on 14th April 2018The applicant must possess the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 35 years as on 14th April 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply.Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url: