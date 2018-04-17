English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018 Registration begins at 11am today at pscwbapplication.in; Apply before 7th May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online on or before 7th May 2018, Midnight.
Screen grab of the official website of the WB Public Service Commission.
West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018 Registration will begin today at 11am on the official website of Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in. The West Bengal Public Service Commission aims to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge. Interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online on or before 7th May 2018, Midnight.
West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018 – Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 17th April 2018, 11AM
Application Process Ends – 7th May 2018, 12 Midnight
Last Date to pay Application Fee Online – 7th May 2018, 12 Midnight
Last Date to pay Application Fee Offline – 8th May 2018 (provided challan is generated on 7th May 2018)
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected in three successive stages viz Preliminary examination, Final examination and Personality Test. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be organized in June 2018 and Final exam is scheduled for July 2018, followed by Personality Test thereafter.
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.210 + Service Charge 1% of Examination Fee subject to a minimum of Rs.5/- only for online payment through debit/credit card plus service charge /GST as applicable as Govt Duty or Service Charge of Rs.5/- only for Net Banking or Service Charge of Rs.20/- only for payment through Bank Counter (off-line payment).
SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will fall in the pay scale of Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- per month plus allowances as currently in force by the Government of West Bengal.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a citizen of India or such a person of other nationality as declared eligible by Government of India.
The applicant must possess a degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State Government or the Central Government
The applicant must be enrolled as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India as on 14th April 2018
The applicant must possess the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 35 years as on 14th April 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply.
Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/info_WB_Judicial_serv_exam_Ad10-2018.pdf
Also Watch
West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2018 – Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 17th April 2018, 11AM
Application Process Ends – 7th May 2018, 12 Midnight
Last Date to pay Application Fee Online – 7th May 2018, 12 Midnight
Last Date to pay Application Fee Offline – 8th May 2018 (provided challan is generated on 7th May 2018)
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected in three successive stages viz Preliminary examination, Final examination and Personality Test. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be organized in June 2018 and Final exam is scheduled for July 2018, followed by Personality Test thereafter.
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.210 + Service Charge 1% of Examination Fee subject to a minimum of Rs.5/- only for online payment through debit/credit card plus service charge /GST as applicable as Govt Duty or Service Charge of Rs.5/- only for Net Banking or Service Charge of Rs.20/- only for payment through Bank Counter (off-line payment).
SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will fall in the pay scale of Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- per month plus allowances as currently in force by the Government of West Bengal.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a citizen of India or such a person of other nationality as declared eligible by Government of India.
The applicant must possess a degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State Government or the Central Government
The applicant must be enrolled as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India as on 14th April 2018
The applicant must possess the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 35 years as on 14th April 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply.
Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/info_WB_Judicial_serv_exam_Ad10-2018.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- ABD Promises Fans a Winning Display Against MI at Wankhede
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan
- Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan - All You Need to Know: Review, Mileage, Variants, Features and More
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?