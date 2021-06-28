West Bengal Lockdown: Curbs Till July 15 But With Relaxations; Salons, Gyms Can Open. Check List

weThe Bengal government has extended Covid-19 restrictions till 15 July with fresh relaxations in some sectors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

Here’s what is opened up:

• Private and government buses have been allowed, along with auto rickshaw with 50% seating capacity. However, vaccination of drivers and other staff has been made mandatory along with face masks.

• Saloons and beauty parlours may operate between 11 am and 6 pm with 50% seating capacity and maintenance of Covid hygiene. Employees must be vaccinated first.

• Shops in market places may remain open between 6 am to 12 noon. General shops can remain open between 11 am to 8 pm.

• Gyms can operate between 6am to 10 am and 4pm to 8 pm.

• Night curfew except for emergency services to remain effective.

• Local train services to remain shut.

• Restrictions on public gatherings, including at marriage ceremonies will stay.

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 14,94,949 on Sunday as 1,836 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

A total of 29 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,612, it said.

The state now has 21,884 active cases, while 14,55,453 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,022 since Saturday. West Bengal has so far tested over 1,40,61,046 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 2,95,801 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday, raising the number of those inoculated thus far to 2,08,88,441, officials said.

