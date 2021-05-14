West Bengal Logs Highest One-day Spike of 20,846 Covid-19 Cases, 139 More Fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

At least 19,131 recoveries were recorded in the state since Thursday. Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,31,792.

AS many as 70,051 samples have been tested in the state over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

