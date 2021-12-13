West Bengal Lottery 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery December 13 Results at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

It is the day you retrieve your Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta tickets and memorise your ticket numbers. The West Bengal lottery department will be declaring the winners of Monday’s lucky draw winner at its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in this afternoon at 4pm.

Those who happen to have bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket for December 13 should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers. Ticket numbers winning the top positions at today’s lucky draw will get impressive money prizes. The top prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket will receive Rs 50 lakh. Ticket-holder winning the second prize for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will take home Rs 9,000. The third prize winner for Monday’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will receive Rs 250. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will take home Rs 1,000.

Read: https://www.news18.com/news/india/kerala-lottery-today-result-released-13-12-2021-kerala-win-win-w-646-live-updates-winners-full-list-prize-money-details-4548851.html

Follow these steps to check Monday’s lucky draw winners:

Step 1: Winners list will be available at the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Home page of Lottery Sambad will feature links to several other lucky draw results. You have to click on the hyperlink that reads, “Monday, December 13, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.”

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink, you will be taken to a new webpage featuring a list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning lottery ticket numbers.

Also read: https://www.news18.com/news/india/satta-live-result-2021-what-is-satta-king-how-to-check-live-results-online-4504100.html

Ticket-owners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta must tally their lottery ticket number with the winning ticket numbers. Winners of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw must visit the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days from the announcement of the results. It should also be noted that the lottery winners should carry their winning tickets along with a valid photo identification document.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.