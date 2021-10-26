West Bengal Lottery 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha October 26 Results to be Announced at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

Every Tuesday, the State Lottery Department rolls out West Bengal’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The venue for all lotteries is the same, Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue. For the people who are participating for the first time, the West Bengal lottery draws are conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. For taking part in the lottery, individuals have to purchase a lottery ticket which costs Rs 6. The draw is held in a traditional offline paper method. The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Sambad Lottery result is announced at 4 pm. The October 26 lottery winning numbers will be uploaded on the official website, lotterysambadresult.in.

The Tuesday lottery has five prizes and a consolation prize. Here is the prize structure of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery -

First prize: Rs. 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs. 9,000

Third prize: Rs. 500

Fourth prize: Rs. 250

Fifth prize: Rs. 120

One lucky winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is given a consolation award of Rs. 1000.

How to check the result of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery?

Step 1: Open the website of the West Bengal Lottery Department website, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 26.10.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result.

Step 3: Once you click on it, the pdf file containing winning ticket numbers will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Now, meticulously match your lottery ticket number with the winning list.

If your ticket number gets displayed in the winning list of Tuesday’s lottery, report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize, allotted on the position you have bagged. Report to the office with the winning ticket and an identification proof. Note that if your winning prize falls under the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will be deducted at the source. And the remaining amount will be transferred to your account. The validity of the winning ticket is only for 30 days, since the announcement of lottery results.

List of daily West Bengal State Lottery Department games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

