West Bengal Lottery 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results For June 17 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will be announcing the winning numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw today at 4 PM. Participants of Friday’s lottery can view the results on the official website –www.lotterysambadresult.in – once available.

With a single ticket priced at just Rs 6, locals of the state stand a chance to win amazing prize money today, June 17. Securing the first position in today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can make a ticket holder win Rs 50 Lakh. The winner of the second position can earn Rs 9000 and the third prize winner can bag Rs 500. Participants who secure fourth and fifth positions will be given Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 1000 is kept for a lucky contestant.

How to check the results of Friday’s Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay? Follow the instructions here:

Step 1: Go to the website of West Bengal Lottery Department, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Open the link on the homepage that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results of June 17.”

Step 3: You will now be redirected to a new web page that contains the winning numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery.

Step 4: Cross-check your ticket numbers with the winning numbers in the results chart.

If you have won a prize in Friday’s lucky draw then it is time for you to visit West Bengal Gazette Office. Make sure that you make a claim on the amount you have won within 30 days else you won’t receive it.

There has to be a verification process to be conducted and for that, you need to carry identity proof such as Aadhaar Card. Once the necessary verification process is completed, the winning amount will be transferred to your account.

