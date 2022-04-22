West Bengal Lottery 2022: Dear Bangashree Damodar Lottery Result for April 22 at 4 PM; Here's How To Check

West Bengal Lottery 2022: Dear Bagashree Damodar results will be declared by the West Bengal Lottery department today. The tickets are available only for Rs 6 at state authorised shops. One can buy these tickets to try their luck at grabbing huge prizes. The Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery results will be declared at 4 pm today and people check the results on the official website of Lottery Sambad.

Friday’s Dear Bangashree Damodar has a lot of prizes on offer. The first prize for the lottery today is valued at Rs 50 lakh followed by the second prize valued at Rs 9000. The participant who comes third will be bagging a prize money of Rs 500 followed by the fourth winner who will get Rs 250.

The fifth prize is Rs 120. If you don’t make it to the winning list, you still have the opportunity to fetch a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

You can check the results of Dear Bangashree Damodar on April 22, 2022, by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad by 4 pm today. The link is www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once you land on the website, click the hyperlink that shows “Lottery Sambad Result 22-04-2022 Dear Bangashree Damodar 4 pm result.”

Step 3: The hyperlink will take you the web page that will display the winner’s list of Dear Bangashree Damodar of Friday, i.e. April 22.

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket number to the numbers displayed in the list.

The lucky winners of Dear Bangashree Damodar need to visit the West Bengal Lottery office within 30 days of the winning announcements. Winners must carry their winning ticket and valid identification proof to claim the winning prize money. After the completion of 30 days, the tickets are deemed invalid.

