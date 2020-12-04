West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results for Friday will be declared at 4pm. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery ticket for Rs 6 can check the result at lotterysambadresult.in.

There are a variety of prizes that you can win on purchasing the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket. Take a look at the list of prizes:

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 1000

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000

To check the Friday, December 4 results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to lotterysambadresult.in through any browser of choice

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘4PM’ and click on it

Step 3: You will see the result on the new page that opens. Match each digit of your ticket number with the list of the winning numbers. If all digits of your ticket number match with all the digits of the winning number, then you have won the lottery. If the digits do not match then you have lost the lottery.

If have won the December 4 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, then keep these points in mind:

1. Claim the prize within 30 days

2. Produce the winning ticket at the West Bengal State Lottery department within the period of 30 days. Ensure to also submit a copy of valid identity proof for verification purposes.

3. All winners must note that they will only receive the prize money only after the entire verification process is complete.

4. If the prize money is taxable then the winner will only get the money after the tax is deducted.

West Bengal Lottery conducts seven different types of lotteries on each day of the week. Here is the list of day-wise lotteries that are held by the department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati