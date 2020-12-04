West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in
Representative Image
The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results for Friday will be declared at 4pm. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery ticket for Rs 6 can check the result at lotterysambadresult.in.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 04, 2020, 11:02 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results for Friday will be declared at 4pm. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery ticket for Rs 6 can check the result at lotterysambadresult.in.
There are a variety of prizes that you can win on purchasing the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket. Take a look at the list of prizes:
First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 1000
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Consolation Prize: Rs 1000
To check the Friday, December 4 results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery follow these steps:
Step 1: Log on to lotterysambadresult.in through any browser of choice
Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘4PM’ and click on it
Step 3: You will see the result on the new page that opens. Match each digit of your ticket number with the list of the winning numbers. If all digits of your ticket number match with all the digits of the winning number, then you have won the lottery. If the digits do not match then you have lost the lottery.
If have won the December 4 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, then keep these points in mind:
1. Claim the prize within 30 days
2. Produce the winning ticket at the West Bengal State Lottery department within the period of 30 days. Ensure to also submit a copy of valid identity proof for verification purposes.
3. All winners must note that they will only receive the prize money only after the entire verification process is complete.
4. If the prize money is taxable then the winner will only get the money after the tax is deducted.
West Bengal Lottery conducts seven different types of lotteries on each day of the week. Here is the list of day-wise lotteries that are held by the department:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati