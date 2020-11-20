West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results for Friday (November 20) will be declared by the West Bengal State Lottery department on its official website at lotterysambadresult.in. Those people who have purchased the ticket priced at Rs 6 must ensure that they check the result at 4 PM IST.

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery offers a total of six prizes, including the consolation prize. The first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery is a massive sum of Rs 50 Lakhs. The second prize is Rs 9,000, followed by the third which is Rs 1000. The subsequent fourth and fifth prizes are for Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. The consolation prize winner gets a sum of Rs 1000.

The prize winners must ensure that they produce their winning ticket along with a valid identity card at West Bengal State Lottery department office within a period of 30 days. The winner will only get the money after the entire process of verification is complete. The winner must also know that in case the amount of money they have won falls in the tax bracket, then he or she will receive the amount after tax deduction.

In order to check the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice. Next, log on to West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option that reads ‘4PM’, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you can see the result. Carefully match the digits of your ticket with the ones mentioned in the list

There are different lottery games on each day of the week. Have a look at the day wise games of West Bengal State Lottery:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati