West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Lottery ticket buyers of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets will get to know the results on Friday. The state Lottery department of West Bengal will announce the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result on their official website at 4 pm on Friday, May 7. The tickets for this popular lottery game are sold for Rs 6 for a single ticket and can be bought from any lottery shop present in the state.

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw numbers mentioned in the list, then you will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 250.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check today’s results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department using any search engine of your choice or click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The homepage of the official website will appear, where you can look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM” and click on it.

Step 3: Viewers will be directed to a new webpage where the list of winning lottery tickets will appear.

Step 4: Check the winning numbers with your ticket to find out if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes.

Those participants of the state lottery, who have their ticket numbers mentioned as the winning number must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on May 7.

Winners are also supposed to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The winning amount will be given to the winners after the verification process and deduction of tax if applicable.

