West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results at 4 PM, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Sambad tickets will declare the results of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw today. Friday’s West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery results will be announced at 4pm today, June 25 on the official website at lotterysambadresult.in. A single ticket of this popular lottery game is sold for Rs6 and can be bought from any state-authorized shop present in the state.

Those ticket-holders of today’s lucky draw who find their ticket number matching with any of the winning numbers mentioned in the list will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from Rs50 lakh as the top prize to Rs250 as the fourth prize.

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky : Prizes

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky : How to check results

Follow these steps to check if you have won the lottery prize in today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal lottery department using any search engine of your preference or follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will appear on the screen where one can look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM.” Click on the hyperlink to open the list of winning lottery ticket numbers.

Step 3: A fresh web page will open that will feature the list of those lottery tickets who have won some prize in today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

Step 4: Get your lottery ticket and tally the number mentioned on it to the winning numbers shown under the list to check if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes.

Those participants of the Lottery Sambad, who have their ticket numbers mentioned as the winning number, should report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on June 25. Winners are also expected to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The prize money will be transferred to the winners accounts after the verification process and deduction of tax.

