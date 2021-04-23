West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results For April 23 at 4 pm, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

If testing your luck and taking a chance is what you live for and with that ambition you bought the tickets for the West Bengal Lottery Sambad, then here is how you can check the results for today’s lucky draw. The West Bengal State Lottery department will announce the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result on its official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM on Friday, April 23. The tickets for this popular lottery game can be purchased by paying only Rs 6 for a single ticket at any lottery shop in the state.

With the help of that nominal amount and your lucky stars, if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the draw numbers mentioned in the list, then you will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 250.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

If you happen to have the tickets of the Friday Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, you can know the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the West Bengal lottery department using any internet browser of your choice or click on the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the official website opens, look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM” and click on it

Step 3: As you click on hyperlink, you will be directed to a new window where the winning list of the lottery game will appear

Step 4: Check the winning numbers with your ticket to find out if you have won any of the the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery prizes

If you happen to be one of those whose ticket number matched the winning number, then you must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on April 23.

Do not forget to carry your winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the verification process. The amount will be given to the winners after the verification process and deduction of tax, if applicable.

