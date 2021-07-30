West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results to be Declared at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

If you happen to have the willingness to test your luck, and bought the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets hoping to win one of the exciting prizes, then today is the day you can check the results for the lucky draw. The state lottery department of West Bengal will announce the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery lucky draw on their official website at 4 pm on Friday, July 30. The tickets for this popular lottery game are sold for Rs 6 for and can be purchased from any lottery shop authorised by the state.

Lottery ticket-holders who find their number matching with any of the winning lucky draw numbers mentioned in the list, will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.First prize: Rs 50 lakhSecond prize: Rs 9.000Third prize: Rs 500Fourth prize: Rs 250Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check today’s results if you are one of the ticket-holders of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery:

Step 1: The official website of the West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the result at 4pm hence use preferred search engine to enter the site or follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will feature a list of results of lucky draws on its homepage, here you can look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM” and click on it.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new web page where the list of Friday’s winning lottery tickets will appear.

Step 4: Tally the winning numbers with your lottery ticket to find out if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes

Those who have their ticket numbers mentioned in the winning lottery numbers must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Winners are also expected to carry their ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification procedure.

