​West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results to be Declared at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery department will announce the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result on its official website at 4 PM on Friday, March 26. Tickets for the West Bengal lottery games can be purchased by paying only Rs 6 for a single ticket at any lottery shop present in the state. Ticket holders of the Friday Dear Bangabhumi Ajaylottery can know the result by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Access the official website of the lottery department using any internet browser of your choice or click on the link,www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”. It will be available on the homepage

Step 3: After the click, you will be directed to a new window where the winning list of the lottery game will be displayed

Step 4: Match the numbers with your ticket to find out if you have won the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery or not

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the drawnumbers mentioned in the list, then you will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 250. Check the details below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

All the lucky winners of the lottery game must ensure that they report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on March 26.

You will have to carry your winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the verification process. The amount will be handed to you after the verification process and deduction of tax if applicable.

Seven daily lotteries are being conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery department on each day of the week. Check the list here: