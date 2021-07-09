West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results at 4 PM, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Lottery ticket-buying enthusiasts who have bought the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets for July 9 will get to know the results. The state Lottery department of West Bengal will run the lucky draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery on Friday. The results of the lucky draw will be made available at 4pm on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in

A single ticket for this popular lottery game is sold for Rs 6 and can be bought from any authorised lottery shop present in the state. If a participant’s lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw winning numbers mentioned in the list, they will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results:

Step 1: Log into the official website of the West Bengal lottery sambad department using any search engine of your preference or follow given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will appear with its homepage on your screens. Here you have to look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM” and click on it.

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink will redirect users to a new webpage where the list of winning lottery tickets will appear.

Step 4: Check the winning numbers with the number mentioned on your lottery ticket to find out if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes.

Tickets owners who find their number on the winning list of the state lottery must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on July 9. Winning ticket owners are also expected to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification proces.

