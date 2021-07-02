West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Lottery ticket buyers who have bought West Bengal LotterySambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets for July 2will be able to check the results on Friday. The state lottery department of West Bengal will announce the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result on their official website at 4 pm today.

Each ticket for this popular lottery lucky draw is sold for Rs 6 and can be bought from any government authorized lottery shop present in the state. The state lottery department offers impressive money prizes to its lucky winners starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

— First prize: Rs 50 lakh

— Second prize: Rs 9,000

— Third prize: Rs 500

— Fourth prize: Rs 250

— Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad results: How you can check

Step 1: With the help of an internet search engine, visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department or click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will appear with its homepage on your screen, where you can look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM.” Follow this hyperlink

Step 3: You will be directed to a new webpage where the list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winners will appear

Step 4: Check the winning numbers with the number written on your ticket to find out if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes

Those participants who have their ticket numbers mentioned as the winning number must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration i.e. from July 2. Lottery winners are also expected to carry their ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The winning amount will be given to the winners after the verification process and applicable deduction of taxes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here