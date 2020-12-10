West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Announced at 4 PM on Official Website

The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery result for this week will be declared at 4 PM on Thursday December 10. The people who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery ticket worth Rs 6, must ensure that they visit West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in for knowing the result.

There are different lotteries that are conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on each day of the week. Here is a look at the day wise lotteries:

• Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

• Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

• Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

• Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

• Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

• Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

• Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

If you have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket for December 10, then make sure you follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Open browser of your choice and visit the The West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage find an option that reads Dear Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result and click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page comprising the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirath result

Step 4: Carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket with the ones mentioned on the website. If all digits of your ticket match with the ones mentioned on the screen, then you have won the lottery prize

Those people who have won a prize in the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery, must note the following rules for claiming the prize:

1. The winning amount needs to be mandatorily claimed within 30 days.

2. The winner will only be given the prize money after the verification process is complete. In order to complete the verification process the prize winner will have to produce the winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office.

3. In case, the winning amount is taxable, the tax will be deducted and the remaining account will be credited to the winner.

The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery has a total of six prizes. Here is a list of the denomination for each of the prizes:

• First: Rs 50 Lakh

• Second: Rs 9000

• Third: Rs 5000

• Fourth: Rs 250

• Fifth: Rs 120

• Consolation: Rs 1000