West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result to be Declared at 4 PM; Here's What Winners Will Get

The West Bengal Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries. Every Thursday, the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is organized by the lottery department, the result of which will be released today (March 25) at 4 pm. To check the results and see if the ticket holder has won any prizethe official website of the State Lottery Sambad can be accessed here. The lotteries which are rolled out on each day of the week include Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.

The results of the Thursday, March 25 lottery can be checked by its ticket holders by following the below mentioned process:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the lottery department using the internet browser or click on the link to go to the homepage of the same.

Step 2: Then click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 25-03-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: The result of the lottery will be displayed on the screen with the winning ticket numbers mentioned on it.

Step 4: Cross-check your ticket number with those mentioned on the winning list to see if you are the winner or not.

The winning ticket holders are eligible for several winning prizes awarded by the lottery department. Check the list below:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

All the winners of the above-mentioned prizes need to report to the lottery department to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is March 25. They will also have to carry their lottery ticket and valid ID proof for the verification process which will be conducted by the West Bengal Gazette office.

After that, the winning amount will be given to the winners after tax deduction if applicable as per the rules of the state government.