West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result: Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakh

The results for West Bengal weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' will be released by West Bengal Lottery Department at lotterysambadresult.in today on January 21 at 4 pm. Those who have tried their luck can check the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery result by matching the numbers on their ticket with the digits displayed on the lucky winner list. Those who have purchased the West Bengal weekly lottery ticket should follow the given steps to check the result:

Step 1: Open any browser and visit the West Bengal Sambad Lottery official website at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the home page, find and click on the 'Lottery Sambad Result 21.01.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ option

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where a category-wise winning list will be displayed

Step 4: Match the numbers on your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket number with the figures in the winning list. If your number corresponds with the ones provided in the list, then you are a lucky winner

Following are the things you should keep in mind if you are one of the lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

Those participants who have the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winning ticket will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement of the result to claim the winning amount.

The validity of West Bengal lottery results is cancelled after the 30 days of the release of the result.

The winner should produce their lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof. The state lottery department will carry out a document verification process.

Once the concerned authorities have verified documents for authenticity, the winner can take the prize money home.

It should be noted that the rules as per the West Bengal Gazette office the prize money will be credited after tax deduction.

Here is the prize list you can win in the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

The first prize winner will receive Rs 50 lakh

The second and the third prize winner is entitled to Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

The fourth and fifth prize winners will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120, each.

The consolation prize is worth Rs 1000.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts seven different lotteries for every day of the week.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi TeestaTuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi TorshaWednesday: Dear Bangabhumi RaidakThursday: Dear Bangabhumi BhagirathiFriday: Dear Bangabhumi AjaySaturday: Dear Bangasree DamodarSunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati