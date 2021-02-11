​West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results Released at lotterysambad.in, First Prize Winner Gets Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal Lottery Department declared the results of its weekly lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, February 11 at 4 pm. Ticket holders can check their results at the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. A whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh will be awarded to the first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for February 11. Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 are the prize money fixed for the winners of second and third position, respectively. People with the winning tickets of fourth and fifth prizes will get Rs 250 and Rs 120 each. A consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is also provided.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to check if you have won a prize inWest Bengal Lottery Department Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Sambad Lottery official website by clicking on the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: You will then have to find and click on the 'Lottery Sambad Result 11.02.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ option, which will be available on the home page.

Step 3: After clicking on the option, you will be redirected to a new webpage where a category-wise winning list will be displayed

Step 4: At last, you will have to match the numbers on your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket with the figures mentioned in the winning list. If your number corresponds with the ones on the list, then you are a lucky winner of the lottery

Also, you need to keep the following things in your mind, if you are one of the lucky winners:

The winning ticket holders will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement of the result to claim the winning amount as after that the validity of West Bengal lottery results gets cancelled.

You will also have to carry your lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof and submit it to the state lottery department. After which the department will carry out a document verification process.

Once the concerned authorities have verified the authenticity of the documents, the winner can take the prize money home.

The winners will be awarded the prize money only after the tax deductions if the amount falls under the tax slab. If not, the whole amount is given to the lucky winners.

If you could not win any prize this time, do not get disheartened as the West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts seven different lotteries for every day of the week. Here is the list: