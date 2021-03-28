West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Results Declared, More Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery department will release the results of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery for Sunday, March 28 will at 4 PM by on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The price of one ticket is Rs 6 and the maximum money that you can win from a single ticket is Rs 50 lakh. There are some other prizes as well that you can take home, these include the second prize for Rs 9,000, third prize for Rs 500, the fourth prize for Rs 250 and consolation prize for Rs 1000.

If you are a winner of any of the prizes of this lottery, then you will have to claim the prize within 30 days of winning the amount. To do so, you will need to report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office with the winning ticket and a valid identity proof. Once everything is verified the money will be credited to your account.

Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery result can be checked by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on link that reads ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ichimati lottery 4 PM’

Step 3: In a new window the results of the March 28, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery will open.

Step 4: Now carefully, check all the numbers and check if they match with your lottery ticket. If the number matches then make it a point to keep your lottery ticket stored safely.

In case, you didn’t manage to win a prize in the March 28 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery, then you can try your luck on any other day of the week as the West Bengal State Lottery Department organises lotteries on all seven days.