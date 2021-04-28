West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results for Wednesday, April 28 at 4pm, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the results of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, at 4 pm and it will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you happen to have bought the tickets for today’s lucky draw, then you may stand a chance of winning some impressive prizes. The top prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is Rs 50 lakhs, while those who win the second prize get to take Rs 9,000, followed by Rs 500 for the third prize. The fourth prize winner receives Rs 250, while fifth prize is worth Rs 120. Participants also stand a chance of winning the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad:

Step 1: The result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak result will be announced on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery,www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the official lottery website opens, click on the tab that reads, ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: As you click on the tab, a new webpage will open that will display the West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ for Wednesday

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets will be shown on the webpage. Here you can search for your ticket number and see if your ticket happens to win any prize

If your ticket number matches with any of the prize winning ticket numbers in West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery, you will have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. As you visit the lottery office, you will have to submit your lottery ticket to the concerned department with the name, address, signature and required identification documents. The State lottery department will carry out a verification process and hand over the prize money to you after mandatory tax deductions.

