West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results for June 9 to be Declared at 4 pm

Those who happen to have pursued the excitement of buying lottery tickets and anticipating its results might get to receive the good news today. The results for West Bengal Lottery Department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced today afternoon. To check the official result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak visit the official website at lotterysambadonline.com

The top prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is Rs 50 lakh while the first runners up will get to take Rs 9,000. The second runners up of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be awarded Rs 500 and the fourth winner will take home Rs 250. The state lottery department also has a fifth prize of Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for a lucky winner.

Follow these steps to if you wish to check the winning lottery tickets for June 9 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw:

Step 1. Visit the official website of West Bengal State lottery department at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. On the homepage of the official lottery website click on the red tab hyperlink that reads ‘4 pm result’

Step 3. West Bengal Lottery Department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak result will appear on a fresh webpage.

Step 4. Here you can tally the winning ticket numbers with your lottery ticket to see if you happen to have made it to the winning list

If your ticket number is mentioned in the winning list of the West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery, you will have to claim it by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement of the results i.e. June 9. Participants who have won the prize money will have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned department with their name, address, signature, and other required documents for further verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here