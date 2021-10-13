West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results for October 13 to be Declared at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery organises various lotteries throughout the week, giving locals a chance to win money by simply placing bets. Every Thursday, the lottery department organises the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The result for October 13 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be made available online at 4 pm on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. The winners of any West Bengal lottery is decided through a lucky draw. The draw is conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. The lucky individuals, whose lottery ticket numbers get displayed in the result pdf, are entitled to win a certain prize amount depending on their position in the winning list.

The prizes offered on grabbing each position in the winning list are stated on the official website of the West Bengal state lottery department. However, you can check here, the list of prizes that a ticket holder of West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak can win:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Second prize : Rs 9,000

: Rs 9,000 Third prize: Rs 500

Rs 500 Fourth prize: Rs 250

Rs 250 Fifth prize: Rs 120

Rs 120 Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

How to check West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery result for October 13:

Step 1: Open the official portal of West Bengal lottery Sambad i.e, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Visit the homepage of the state lottery department and look for the link that will lead you to Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4.00 pm result, dated October 13

Step 3: Tap on the link and the result pdf will get displayed on your screens

Step 4: The ticket holders of the West Bengal weekly lottery can now check the winning lottery numbers in the pdf

In case if luck has favoured you, head to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize. Winners of the West Bengal weekly lottery draw are required to claim their winning amount from the lottery office within 30 days. The prize amount is credited in the bank post verification, which is conducted by the concerned officials.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.