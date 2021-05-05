West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for Wednesday, May 5 at 4 PM, Check Details Here

West Bengal Wednesday lottery result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on May 5 will be declared at 4 pm on the official website of lotterysambadonline.com. Those having the ticket of the West Bengal Sambad lottery can check their results by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the winning list.

The participants of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can win a maximum prize of up to Rs 50 lakhs. There are a total of six prizes available for the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery draw.

Check the list of West Bengal Sambad lottery prize that you can win:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Steps to check West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery result for May 5:

Step 1. The result for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be released on the official website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for today 4 pm result

Step 3. West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ result will be opened

Step 4. Search for your ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ ticket number in the winning list

Those who have won any of the prizes in the West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery will have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. The winners will have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned department with the name, address, signature, and required documents. They will get the winning amount after the authentication process and a tax deduction as per state govt rules.

West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out 7 weekly lotteries every week. One can also participate in Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

