West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result to be Released at 4 pm, First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises different lottery games on each day of the week. On Wednesday, March 24, the lottery department will be releasing the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery at 4 pm. Ticket holders of the same can check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.lotterysambadresult.in. Thoseinterested in playing lottery games can purchase tickets for the West Bengal lotteries for Rs 6 per ticket from any lottery shop in the state.

Lotteries conducted by the West Bengal Lottery Department are provided below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

One should have a good internet connection and a lottery ticket to check the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery by following the below mentioned simple and easy steps.

Step 1: Access the homepage of the lottery department by clicking on the link www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: From the homepage select the ’Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’ option.

Step 3: You will see the result displayed on the screen with the list of winning ticket numbers on it.

Step 4: Match the digits of your ticket with those mentioned in the result to ensure if you are one of the winners or not.

If you are one of the winners and want to know the prizes offered by the lottery department then refer to the list provided below.

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 5,000

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Winners of the above-mentioned prizes will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery office along with the lottery ticket and a valid ID proof within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is March 24 to claim the prize.The lottery department will hand over the winning amount after conducting a verification process. Winners also need to note that the amount they will receive will be eligible for a tax deduction as per the government rules and will be awarded after deductions if any.