West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for June 2 at 4 PM, 1st prize winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

Brace yourselves and get ready with your lottery tickets, if you have bought Wednesday’s West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery number. The West Bengal lottery department will be declaring the results of today’s lucky draw at 4 pm, which will be available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

If you happen to have bought the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket for June 2, then you may stand a chance of winning some exciting prizes. The first prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be taking home Rs 50 lakh. While the first runners-up will get to take Rs 9,000, followed by Rs 500 for the third prize winner. The fourth prize for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is worth Rs 250, while fifth prize is fixed at Rs 120. One lucky winner will also take home the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Following these simple steps, one can check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad results to see if their tickets have made it to the winning list:

Step 1: Results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be made available on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, visit the official website at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will be made available on your screen. Here you have to click on the tab that reads, ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: A new web page will appear on your screen, displaying the West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ result for Wednesday

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets will be on this webpage and here you can search for your ticket number to see if you have won any prize

Those participants who find their number on the winners’ list will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Visit the department office with your lottery ticket, address, signature and required identification documents for the mandatory verification process. After successful verification, the prize money will be transferred to the winners, following mandatory tax deductions.

