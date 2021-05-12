West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for May 12 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The thrill of buying lottery tickets and the anticipation of results is certainly exciting for many. And if you happen to have pursued this excitement and bought the West Bengal Lottery department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak for Wednesday then today is the day you will get to see if you have won any prize money or not.

The official result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be announced today on the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com

The top prize in Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is Rs 50 lakh while the second prize winner will take Rs 9,000. The third prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be awarded Rs 500 and the fourth winner will take home Rs 250. The state lottery department also has a fifth prize of Rs 120 and one consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for a lucky winner.

Follow these steps to check if you have won any prize for May 12 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery:

Step 1. Visit the official website of West Bengal State lottery department at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. On the homepage of the website click on the red tab hyperlink that reads ‘4 pm result’

Step 3. West Bengal’s’ Dear Bangabhumi Raidak result will appear in a fresh webpage.

Step 4. Here you can tally the ticket number with your lottery ticket number to see if your ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ ticket is in the winning list

Those who find their ticket numbers in any of the prizes in the West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery will have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the announcement of the results i.e. May 12. Winning participants will have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned department with their name, address, signature, and other required documents. The winning amount will be transferred after the authentication process and a tax deduction as per state government rules.

