West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results for May 19 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Get ready with your tickets, if you have bought the West Bengal lottery department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket for May 19. The state lottery department will be declaring the results of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery’s lucky draw at 4 pm, which will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

If you are one of the ticket-holders of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, then you may stand a chance of winning some impressive prizes.

The first prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be taking home Rs 50 lakh, while the one who wins the second prize will get to take Rs 9,000, followed by Rs 500 for the third prize. The fourth prize winner is awarded Rs 250, while fifth prize is worth Rs 120. Lucky winners will take home the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Following these simple steps, one can check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad results:

Step 1: Results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be made available on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Visit the website and the homepage of the official lottery will display a tab that reads, ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: As you click on the tab, a fresh web page will appear on your screen that will display the West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result’ for Wednesday

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets will be shown on this webpage and here, you can search for your ticket number to see if you have won any prize

Those ticket-holders who find their number on the winners’ list will have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Visit the lottery office where you will be asked to submit your lottery ticket to the concerned department with your name, address, signature and required identification documents.

The State lottery department will then initiate a verification process, after which the prize money will be transferred to the winners following mandatory tax deductions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here