West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results to be Out Today, Here's How You Can Check It

It is the day when you might get lucky if you have bought a lottery ticket in West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the results of its Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery on November 18 at 4 pm.

The first prize winner of the Wednesday, November 18 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery will win an impressive sum of Rs 50 Lakh. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery result will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in.

A ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery is priced at Rs 6. The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises a lottery draw each day. Every seven days there are different type of lotteries. On Monday it is called Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta. Here are the names for other days of a week:

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Those who bought the state lottery tickets also have the chance of winning several other prizes. Take a look at the list of prizes that one can win:

First Prize winner - Rs 50 Lakh

First-runner up - Rs 9000

Second runner up - Rs 5000

The fourth prize winner takes home Rs 2500, while the fifth prize winner gets Rs 1200. The consolation prize winner will get Rs 1000. If you are one of the lucky winners of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, please ensure that you keep the following things in mind:

1. The lottery prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery needs to be claimed within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration of result.

2. Show your winning ticket and a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar card, Driving license, at the West Bengal Gazette office for verification. It should be kept in mind that the winners will only get the money once verification is done.

3. If the sum you have won comes under the taxable bracket, then the tax will be deducted by the department and the remaining sum will be credited in your account.

To check whether or not you have won the prize, you will have to check the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery on their website. In order to do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Type in lotterysambadresult.in on your search engine

Step 2: Click on “Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery 4 PM”

Step 3: New tab comprising Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results will open

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the ones mentioned on the results page