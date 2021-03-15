West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result at 4pm, More Details on lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be declaring the result for Monday, March 15, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery on their official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM. If you don't win a prize in the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, then you can try your luck in other daily lotteries conducted over the week. The department conducts seven different lotteries, throughout the week.

Here is a look at the day wise list of the lotteries held by the department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

In case you have purchased a ticket for the March 15 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, make sure you follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink pertaining to March 15 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result, click on it

Step 3: On a new window, the result will open. Match the winning numbers with your lottery ticket

If you have won a prize in the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days from March 15. Make sure you are carrying your winning lottery ticket along with your photo ID proof to the office. This is important for your verification, so that there is no scope for any fraud. In case you have won a prize which falls under the tax bracket, you will only receive the money after tax deduction.

Each ticket of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery costs Rs 6. If your ticket number matches with the winning numbers, then you have won, one of the following prizes: