​West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results Declared, How to Check

The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery were released by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on its official website at lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery department conducts the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery every Monday, while there are other lottery games played on the other days of the week. Those who could not buy a ticket for the Monday West Bengal lottery can purchase the same for any other day. The list of the lotteries organised by the lottery department is provided below for your consideration:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

All the ticket holders of the March 22 lottery can visit the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results. Following simple steps can be used by the ticket holders for the same:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the lottery department using the internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, find a direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 22-03-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result and click on it

Step 3: After the click, you will get the result displayed on the screen

Step 4: At last, you simply need to match your ticket numbers with those mentioned in the winning list

The winners of the lottery game will be awarded lots of winning prizes which are mentioned below:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

All the above prize winners will have to claim the winning amount by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the result, that is March 22. They will have to carry their lottery ticket and valid ID proof and submit it to the department for the verification process.

The winning amount will be given to the winners only after the verification process is complete and also after tax deduction, if applicable.