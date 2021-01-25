West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result for January 25 to be out Today, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs

The State Lottery Department of West Bengal will declare the result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery on Monday, January 25 at 4pm. Those who have purchased the tickets of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery can check the fate of their lottery tickets at http://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html.

The whopping first prize of this lottery is Rs 50 Lakh. Second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000, while third prize in Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery is worth Rs 500. Lucky ticket numbers will get a fourth prize of Rs 250 each. Fifth prize for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery is priced at Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be given to few of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery participants.

To check the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html

Step 2: Click to download the PDF file written next to 4 pm

Step 3: A file will get downloaded. It will have the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery

Step 4: Match the number on your ticket with the winning ticket numbers to see if you are the lucky winner

If you have the winning ticket, then you need to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of results at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office. Winning ticket holders should submit an identity proof along with the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery ticket. Once the documents are submitted, the West Bengal State Lottery Department office will be verifying them. The prize money is given to the winner only after the completion of the verification process and after a tax deduction, if applicable.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department draws a lottery every day of the week. The names of all the lotteries are as follows:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati