West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will be declared at 4 pm on Monday, February 8 by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery ticket holders can visit the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html and can check the lottery results. Winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will get a massive prize of Rs 50 lakhs. There is going to be a second prize of Rs 9,000, while the third prize is worth Rs 500.

Winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 250, while fifth prize winners will receive amount asRs 120. Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery consolation prize winners will get a prize of Rs 1,000.

If you would like to check the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery, you can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html at 4 pm on February 8

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘PDF’ written next to 4 pm

Step 3: Once you click it, a file with the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will get downloaded

Step 4: Check if the number on your ticket matches with the one on the winning ticket. If that happens, you will become the winner

Winners should claim the prize at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days of the declaration of the results by submitting their lucky ticket along with an identity proof.The West Bengal State Lottery Department office will be verifying the documents submitted by the winning ticket holder. After the verification of all the details, the prize money will be given to the winner.

The names of all the weekly lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department are as follows: