West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for June 7 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Get your lottery tickets out because Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results will be declared by the West Bengal State Lottery department on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm today. Those who happen to have bought the lottery ticket for June 7 should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be revealed later in the afternoon.

The top money prize for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is set at Rs 50 lakh, followed by Rs 9,000 for the first runners up. The third prize winner for today’s lucky draw will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal State Lottery department also awards a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of its lucky draw winners.

Follow these steps to see how you can check Monday’s lottery winning list:

Step 1: Visit any internet browser of your choice and type in the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department or go towww.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official lottery website will appear with its homepage on your screens. Here, you have to click on the hyperlink that shows Monday, June 7, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result

Step 3: As you click on the hyperlink, you will be taken to a new webpage where the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Tally your lottery ticket number with any of the mentioned winning tickets on the list. If any of the participants find their ticket number mentioned in the list for any of the prizes, they must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days. It should also be noted that the winning participants should carry their lottery ticket along with a valid photo ID proof.

