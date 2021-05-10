West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for May 10 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery department will be declaring the result for Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm today. If you have bought the lottery ticket for May 10, then you should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be announced later in the afternoon.

The top money prize for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery has a chance of winning Rs 50 lakhs, followed by Rs 9,000 for the first runners up. The third prize winner will take home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner receives Rs 250. The West Bengal State Lottery department also awards consolation prize of Rs 1000 to one of its lucky draw winners.

Follow these steps to see how you can check today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winning list:

Step 1: Visit any browser of your choice and log on to the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will appear, here you have to click on the hyperlink that shows Monday, May 10, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result

Step 3: As you click on the hyperlink, you will be taken to a new webpage where the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be mentioned

Here you have to check if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the mentioned winning tickets. If you do find your ticket number mentioned in the list for any of the prizes, you must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of winning along with your lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof.

All winners must also remember that if their winning lottery amount falls in the tax bracket, then the prize money will be credited after appropriate tax deduction at source.

