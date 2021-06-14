West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for June 14 to be Announced at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ weekly result for June 14 at 4 pm. People who have purchased the ticket can check the results on the department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in. One has to match the number mentioned on the winner’s list with the ones mentioned on their ticket in order to see the results of the lottery.

Go through the step-by-step process mentioned below to check the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result for June 14:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Look for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 14.06.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on the homepage and click on the tab.

Step 3: A new page flashing the winning lottery numbers will appear on the screen

Step 4: People can tally the ticket from the lottery numbers mentioned on the page and find out whether they have won a spot in the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prizes.

Here are the prizes made available by the department for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winners:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Any of the above-mentioned prize winners must claim the winning amount of money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winner is required to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to submit the winning lottery ticket. A valid id proof will be required for verification.

After the process is completed, the winner can take home the prize money. The winning amount will be handed over only after the tax deduction according to the norms of the West Bengal Lottery Department.

Following is a list of the lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

