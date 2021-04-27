West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result For April 27 at 4pm, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

It is a new day and a new chance for the lottery players. On Tuesday, the West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha at 4 pm and it will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The tickets for the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6 and players stand a chance of winning Rs 50 lakh as the first prize. While the second and third prizes are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 followed by a fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize worth Rs 120. The lottery department also provides a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the website appears, click on the 4 PM option

Step 3: The new web page will display a list of winning lottery tickets

Step 4: Participants can match their ticket number with numbers given on the result

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning lottery tickets, then you must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The winners will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, where they will be required to submit their ticket and a valid ID proof.

It is necessary to provide your identification proof so that the lottery officials can authenticate that the real winner is claiming the prize money and no fraud is being done.

After the verification is confirmed, the winners will receive their prize money. It must be noted that large amounts of prize money will be given after deduction of tax. The first prize of Rs 50 lakh falls in the tax bracket and hence the amount will be transferred after necessary deductions.

