West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result at 4pm; Check Details Here

The result of the West Bengal Tuesday lottery ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ will be released by the West Bengal Lottery Department at www.lotterysambadresult.in on March 23 at 4 pm. People who are interested in the West Bengal weekly lottery games can buy the tickets for the same from any lottery shop in the state by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket. Here is the list of draws that the lottery department organises throughout the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Those who have purchased the tickets for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery and can check the results today by visiting the official website post the declaration of the result at 4 pm. You can follow the below-mentioned steps for the same:

Step 1: Go to the homepage of the lottery department by clicking at lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 23.03.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ option.

Step 3: A new page will open with a category-wise winning list.

Step 4: Match the numbers on your Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket with the numbers mentioned in the lucky winner list.

If your lottery ticket matches with any of the numbers provided in the winning list then you will be eligible to claim the below-mentioned prizes given by the lottery department.

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

All the lucky prize winners need to visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration to claim the prize amount as after that it will not be considered valid.

For the verification, process winners will also have to provide valid identity proof along with their lottery ticket at the state lottery office.

After the completion of the verification process winners will be given the winning amount to take home. However, they need to note that the money will be handed after tax deduction if applicable.