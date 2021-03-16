West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result at 4pm, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The results for West Bengal weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ will be announced by West Bengal Lottery Department at www.lotterysambadresult.in on March 16 at 4 pm. Those who have tried their luck by purchasing the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery ticket, can find out if they have made it to the lucky winner list. To do so, a ticket holder can match their ticket numbers with the ones mentioned on the list. The lottery ticket buyers can follow the steps mentioned to see if they have won or not.

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 16.03.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ option on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will display by clicking the link comprising a category-wise winning list.

Step 4: Match the digits on your Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket with the numbers mentioned in the lucky winner list. You have won the lottery if your ticket number corresponds with the digits provided in the results list.

The following is the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 LakhSecond prize: Rs 9,000Third prize: Rs 500Fourth prize: Rs 250Fifth prize: Rs 120Consolation prize: Rs1,000

Lucky winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery should remember the following points to claim the prize:

The winning ticket holders should visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize amount within 30 days of declaration of the result. One must produce a valid identity proof along with the ticket at the state lottery office. The concerned authorities will carry out a document verification process for authenticity. Once the process is completed, winners can take the prize amount home. The money will be handed over by the West Bengal Gazette office after tax deduction.

Here is a look at the day-wise list of the different lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi TeestaTuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi TorshaWednesday: Dear Bangabhumi RaidakThursday: Dear Bangabhumi BhagirathiFriday: Dear Bangabhumi AjaySaturday: Dear Bangasree DamodarSunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

