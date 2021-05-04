West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for May 4 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

If testing your luck and taking a chances is what you live for and you also happen to have bought the tickets for the West Bengal Lottery Sambad, then you can check the results for today’s lucky draw at www.lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal State Lottery department will announce the result for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result on its official website at 4 PM on Tuesday, May 4. The tickets for this state lottery game can be bought by paying only Rs 6 for a single ticket at any lottery shop in the state.

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the draw numbers mentioned in the list, then you stand a chance to win multiple money prizes starting from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 250.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

If you happen to have the tickets of the Tuesday Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, you can know the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the West Bengal lottery department using any internet browser or click on the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the official website opens, look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM” and click on it

Step 3: Click on hyperlink and you will be directed to a new webpage where the list of the winning lottery tickets will appear

Step 4: Check the winning numbers with your ticket to find out if you have won any of the the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery prizes

If you happen to have one of the lucky ticket numbers that matched the winning number, then you must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on May 4. Winners are also to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The lottery money will be given to the winners after their verification process is completed and deduction of tax is done, if applicable.

